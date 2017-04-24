Low, Conte and Pochettino linked with replacing Zidane at Real Madrid
25 April at 12:55The future of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid is up in the air with the Frenchman and the LaLiga giants who could part companies at the end of the season if the Merengues fail to lift any trophy in the current campaign. Real Madrid will be playing their seventh successive Champions League finals and are currently sharing the LaLiga top spot with their hatred rivals Barcelona even if Zinedine Zidane’s side have one match in hand.
Real Madrid’s 3-2 home defeat against Barcelona over the week-end re-opened the battle for the LaLiga title and the Madrid derby in the Champions League semi-finals is expected to be as harsh as ever for Zinedine Zidane’s men.
Pressure is mounting in the Spanish capital and representatives of Real Madrid are said to have already shortlisted a couple of managers who could replace Zidane at the end of the season.
Germany boss Joaquin Low tops the Merengues’ shortlist although his contract with Germany expires in 2020. According to Spanish paper AS, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino are also being linked with replacing Zinedine Zindane at the Bernabeu next season.
The Argentinean boss was also rumoured to be a target of Barcelona but the manager dismissed transfer links a few weeks ago claiming that being a former Espanyol man he will never join the blaugrana.
