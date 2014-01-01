Tottenham Hotspur are close to signing Paris Saint-Germain star Lucas Moura with personal terms now agreed, reports French outlet RMC Sport.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has fallen out of favor at Paris-Saint Germain, especially following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this past summer and the presences of the likes of Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler have done no good to his first-team chances. He has not made a single start for PSG this season, having played only 72 minutes so far.

RMC Sport now believe that Spurs have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian star, who was in London on Thursday to hold talks with the Premier League giants regarding a possible move. Wages have been agreed and Lucas will sign a four-year deal with the club.

A fee for the winger is yet to be agreed though, but PSG will be willing to let their player go for a 25 million euros fee excluding bonuses, which Spurs are expected to pay. The move will be finalised by early next week.

And Lucas will be eligible to feature for Spurs in the UEFA Champions League, as he didn’t make a single appearance for PSG in the competition.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)