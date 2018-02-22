Lucas Moura: ‘I only have one problem at Tottenham’

New Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Spurs’ return Champions League clash against Juventus.



“The return leg will be a tough one. The It would be a mistake to remain quiet and try to control the game at Wembley. The 2-2 of the opening game is a good result for us but Juve are one of the best clubs in Europe. They are the finalists of two of the last three Champions Leagues. They have International experience.”



“They are a very balanced team, they can attack and defend very well. Their start in Turin was stonishing but we had a great comeback. That night issued us a warning: Juve can score two goals in the space of a few minutes. I know Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro as well as Matuidi who was one of my team-mates at Psg. Juventus’ defence is so solid and Higuain is a ‘lord of goal’.”



“I’m happy to have joined Tottenham. I was happy in Paris but something didn’t go the right way in the last few months. There are some top class players here: Kane, Eriksen, Alli and Son. I’m happy here the only problem is the weather. I’d never played under the snow in my entire career but I will adapt somehow. VAR? It must be improved to avoid confusion on the pitch. Fans at the stadium should know what’s happening. In the first half against Newport we were all a bit confused, both us and our opponents.”



Translated by Lorenzo Bettoni

