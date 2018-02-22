In fact, as suggested by the latest reports out of France , PSG have been called to a meeting with the UEFA Financial commission on the 20th of April, where the UEFA will advise the European club to stay within the parameters of the Financial Fair Play rules.

Should PSG fail to do this, then they will most likely face a penalty of some sort, perhaps sanctions. With that said, the French side need to collect a total of €50m before June 30, on top of the €28m already raised by the sale of Lucas.

It's possible that the likes of Pastore, Trapp, Rabiot and Ben Arfa could leave Paris this summer in order to collect money, with clubs lining up to make their offers.

