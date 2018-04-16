Lucas Vazquez: Juve are angry because they're jealous
16 April at 19:30Lucas Vazquez has once again defended the penalty Real Madrid were handed to defeat Juventus in the Champions League, claiming that a lot of the ill feeling is the result of jealousy of the Galacticos.
Believed to be controversial by some in Italy, the spot kick allowed the Merengues to reduce the score to 3-1, and eliminate the brave Bianconeri.
The Spanish midfielder was still incredulous about the reaction in Italy, claiming – as he did after the game – that Mehdi Benatia barged into him at shoulder height, and from behind.
It was a penalty, that's clear," he said in an interview.
“People are giving so much attention to something that has already happened. "The penalty is being discussed more in Spain than in Italy."
The 26-year-old claimed, in fact, that the anger owed to people being threatened by Real’s success in the Champions League – the Chamartin team making eight straight semi-finals in the competition.
“It hurts people to see us in the semi-finals eight years in a row,"
"It creates envy with people that we have to learn to live with."Many people are happy about our misfortune."
