Lucas Vazquez has once again defended the penalty Real Madrid were handed to defeat Juventus in the Champions League, claiming that a lot of the ill feeling is the result of jealousy of the Galacticos.

​Believed to be controversial by some in Italy, the spot kick allowed the Merengues to reduce the score to 3-1, and eliminate the brave Bianconeri.

The Spanish midfielder was still incredulous about the reaction in Italy, claiming – as he did after the game – that Mehdi Benatia barged into him at shoulder height, and from behind.

It was a penalty, that's clear," he said in an interview.

“People are giving so much attention to something that has already happened. "The penalty is being discussed more in Spain than in Italy."

The 26-year-old claimed, in fact, that the anger owed to people being threatened by Real’s success in the Champions League – the Chamartin team making eight straight semi-finals in the competition.

“It hurts people to see us in the semi-finals eight years in a row,"

"It creates envy with people that we have to learn to live with."Many people are happy about our misfortune."