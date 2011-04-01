Luciano Spalletti departure could lead Nainggolan and Manolas out of AS Roma

The departure of Luciano Spalletti could have a very big impact on the future of AS Roma. The Italian tactician is not willing to sign a contract extension with AS Roma. His contract runs until the end of the season and Juventus are considering him the ideal candidate to replace departing Allegri.



Spalletti is not on good terms anymore with the club’s board and President Pallotta. They don’t have the same ideas in terms of projects for the future. The American business man is only focused on the building of a new stadium whilst Spalletti would prefer to have clearer plans in footballing terms.



The club have yet to decide who the next director of sport will be. Sevilla’s Monchi is one option but he has many requests from top European clubs and the Serie A giants are not 100% sure to part ways with their current DS Massara.



What will happen next? Who will replace Spalletti and who will be in charge of transfer negotiations next season? There are too many questions that need an answer and the farewell of Spalletti could lead to the departure of some AS Roma stars.

It’s hard to imagine, in fact, that players like Nainggolan, Manolas, Rudiger, Strootman and Dzeko will be willing to stay at the Olimpico without a clear plan for the future and a decent organization of the club.



Andrea Distaso, translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni

