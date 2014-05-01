Luciano Spalletti set for Inter job as 'decisive' meeting is scheduled
25 May at 15:15Luciano Spalletti is now the leading candidate to take over at Inter and the Italian is set to meet representatives of the nerazzurri on Tuesday. The current Roma boss has already reached a verbal agreement with the Serie A giants and the two parties have scheduled a meeting for Tuesday when they are expected to finalize the deal.
Spalletti is set to sign a two-year deal with option for one more season and his salary will be in the region of € 4 million plus add-ons which will be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting.
Inter’s minimum objective next season will be to qualify for the Champions League. During the next campaign Serie A teams will have four spots available to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.
Spalletti will coach Roma for the last time on Sunday when Francesco Totti will also bid his farewell to AS Roma.
The legendary Italian striker, however, is not going to retire despite being 40. In a recent Twitter statement he revealed that he won’t hang his boots after Sunday’s Olimpico clash against Genoa.
Go to comments