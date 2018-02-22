Luciano Spalletti set for new Inter deal
05 May at 09:30Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport believe that the Suning Group has been impressed by Luciano Spalletti enough to hand him a new deal at Inter.
The 59-year-old Spalletti joined the nerazzurri as a coach this past summer after his second stint back at rivals Roma had lasted only about a season. While the start Inter made was very good, they have fallen off now. The club is currently fifth in the Serie A table, four points off fourth-placed Lazio.
Gazzetta dello Sport believes that even if Inter don't make it to the Champions League next season, Spalletti will renew his deal at the club.
Spalletti's current deal expires in the summer of 2019, but he soon will put pen to paper on a new deal till the summer of 2021.
The Italian enjoys the confidence of the board, which feels that he will take the club forward and the club is already looking for his targets in the upcoming summer transfer window, with the pre-season tour to American set to boost the club's image and market it better.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
