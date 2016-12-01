Lucio admits mistake to leave Inter for Juve

Former Inter defender Lucio opened up on his departure from Inter in an interview with ilbianconero.com.



“In 2012, Inter decided to change the team and unfortunately I could not continue there. It was a big mistake from the leaders of the club because since that year on wards they have won nothing more and have had to be satisfied with the Europa League. It was a mistake to let many big players leave around that time such as Samuel Eto’o, Julio Cesar and Maicon etc. The possibility of going to Juve came up for me, but it was not a great choice on my part.”



The defender, who is still playing despite approaching 40, then spoke on the current situations of both Inter and Juventus.



“Inter are in first and both have the possibility to win the scudetto. I believe that they will always be among the three who are fighting at the top in these coming years with Napoli.”

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari