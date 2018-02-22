Lúcio warns Real Madrid ahead of Juventus Champions League showdown
02 April at 14:30During an exclusive interview with il Bianconero, former Juventus central defender Lúcio discussed his former side’s upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, insisting that there is no reason why they cannot repeat Inter’s treble-winning heroics of 2009/10. Here is what he had to say:
“Treble? Yes, I think there are the conditions for Juventus to do it this season. They must start by doing well in tomorrow night’s match with Real of course. Juve have a habit of winning Serie A and I think they will do so again in May.
“Douglas Costa? He is an excellent player. Right now, it is important for him to maintain his current level of performance for both Juventus and Brazil. He can be decisive. Alex Sandro? He’s a great player and I like his style of play. I have noticed that in the last few games Allegri has made him play in a more offensive position. He is a brilliant option for Juventus to have.”
(il BiancoNero)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments