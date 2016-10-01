Inter, Lucio: 'The nerazzurri made a big mistake in 2012. Juve?...'

Lucimar Ferreira Da Silva, known as Lucio, is now in Inter's history since he was part of the treble team in 2010. He then moved to Juventus in 2012 as he is currently playing for Sociedade Esportiva Do Game as he spoke about his return in an interview with IlBianconero.com. Here is what he had to say:



" Football? I am currently living a different experience but I still have a great desire to play football. I love this sport and I am super motivated to keep on playing. I am now trying to get to know this team as I want to be ready to play in January.As I've said, to make a comeback is something that brings to me a lot of joy. To give my support to the team and the city of Brasilia by contributing to the sport in general is something that is beautiful".



Lucio then added: " Juve? Well it was a positive experience for me even if I only stayed 6 months. I ended up winning a Supercup so it was okay. Juve and Inter? Well they are both doing well and have a lot of history behind them. Inter are currently first but I think Juve can catch up, they both can end up winning the league title. Italian football? Well they are surely struggling a bit, which is too bad. Italy live for football so the fans want to see their teams do well. Inter farewell? In 2012, the nerazzurri wanted to re-start from fresh so I had to leave. I remember that Branca was still there and I have to admit that it was a big mistake. Many players left like myself, Eto'o, Maicon, Julio Cesar and others. It was a tremendous mistake since they haven't done anything since. I moved on to Juve which wasn't a great choice but it happens. I am now ready to start over again and I believe in this new football project...".



Interview by Mirko Di Natale, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro