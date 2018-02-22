Lucky punter ‘accidentally’ wins $52,000 thanks to historic Roma comeback
11 April at 22:40Few will be surprised to learn that Roma’s historic 3-0 victory over Barcelona last night cost bookmakers across the world an awful lot of money, given how long the odds were of the Giallorossi eliminating La Blaugrana before the match kicked off.
Indeed, Jamaican bookmaker JustBet have released details of one lucky customer who mistakenly backed Eusebio Di Francesco’s team to seal qualification to the last four of Europe’s premier club competition. The bet could not be cancelled and the punter ended up winning more than $52,000 in return.
Talk about lucky! This customer bought a JustBet ticket and ACCIDENTALLY put Roma to win, he tried to cancel it, but missed the cancellation window and then... BOOM! FT: Roma 3- Barcelona 0 pic.twitter.com/8bJLdLKWzD— JustBet Sports Bet (@JustBet_Ja) April 10, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
