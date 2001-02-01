Ludogorets-AC Milan: confirmed line-ups and live updates

First European game between AC Milan and Ludogorets. The rossoneri have always qualified for the next round in the previous five occasions against Bulgarian teams. In particular, AC Milan have won each one of their last five European matches against Bulgarian teams. The last team they faced was CSKA Sofia in the 2001/02 UEFA Cup. AC Milan have faced Bulgarian clubs twice in a last 32 stage: UEFA Cup 1976/77 and 1978/79. Both times the rossoneri managed to qualify.



The Ludogorets, however, have eliminated Lazio in the same stage of Europa League 2013/14. That game remains the only one played buy the club against an Italian team. Ludogorets have only managed to qualify for the knock out stage of a European competition once in their history: Ludogorets have lost only one of the last nine games played in European competitions (4W, 4D). The Bulgarians have only won one of the last 11 European away games (7N, 3P).

