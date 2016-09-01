Luis Enrique: 'Barcelona can score three goals in three minutes'

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique talked to media on Tuesday afternoon on the eve of the quarter-finals Champions League return leg against Juventus. The Serie A giants won 3-0 in the reverse fixtures last week and Barcelona will need another great come-back to make it through the semi-finals.



“We have nothing to lose, we have no pressure because Juventus have almost qualified to the semifinals. They have to chose which game they want to play, we can only attack, attack and attack again. We need our fans to remain at the stadium anytime during the game. Those who left the Nou Camp with ten minutes to go against Psg missed an historic night. We know we can score three goals in three minutes so we have to be all together until the 95th minute.”



“It’s ever easier than against Psg. We can score the first goal, the second one will be scored by the Nou Camp crowd and the third one will come on its own.”



"It's always hard to play against Juve, they are a great team with and without the ball. We should have played better last week, they had an amazing first half."