Luis Enrique express confusion behind Barca sacking, addresses Chelsea links
04 April at 18:50Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has expressed confusion regarding his sacking at the Nou Camp and has addressed rumors linking him with a move to Chelsea.
The 47-year-old Enrique was sacked as the Barcelona manager at the end of last season, paving way for Ernesto Valverde. During his stay at the Nou Camp as the boss, Enrique won the UEFA Champions League title once and won the La Liga title on two occassions.
The Spaniard was recently interviewed by cyclist Igon Zugasti about his Barcelona exit and his future in management. Regarding his sacking from the post at the Nou Camp, Enrique said: "You leave Barcelona while having the best players but it was clear and I do not regret it. You dedicate all your energy and when you see the end is here, you have to assimilate it, accept it and communicate it."
Regarding a possible return to management, amidst links with Chelsea, Enrique said: "I do not know. It will depend on someone loving me but it has to be something that makes me very excited. "
Kaustubh Pandey
