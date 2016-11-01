Luis Enrique: former Barcelona boss linked with Juventus and Chelsea jobs
12 January at 15:15Chelsea and Juventus are reportedly after former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, as the duo look at possible candidates for appointing a new manager soon. Luis Enrique last managed Barcelona last season as he failed to win the La Liga and the Catalans were ousted from the UEFA Champions League by Juventus, only adding to the disappointment for the former Blaugrana star.
And it seems as if he is one of the most wanted managers in Europe right now. While Corriere dello Sport suggest that Juventus want him as the next boss, following up to the report which said that Massimiliano Allegri has agreed to join Chelsea once Antonio Conte departs, reports in England state something else.
The Daily Mail says that Chelsea want to sign Enrique as the new manager and they want the Spaniard to take over from Antonio Conte, once the former Juve boss leaves his post at the end of the season. It is believed that Conte won't be the manager at Stamford Bridge for too long and his likely destinations happen to be AC Milan and the Italian national side.
