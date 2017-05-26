Luis Enrique says that he won’t exclude an eventual return to Barcelona.

Speaking ahead of today’s Copa del Rey final against Deportivo Alaves, the Blaugrana Coach said that he could be back in the future, because Barca is “my home”.

The Spanish Coach announced that he’d resign at the end of the season after his men were thrashed 4-0 by PSG in the Champions League, and didn’t come back on his word after his side mounted a stunning 6-1 comeback.

“This is the club that has given me the most confidence,” he said (

“This is my home.

“Why not? Who knows, there’s a chance of it happening at some stage. I’m not contemplating it in the short term”.

Barcelona mounted a stunning comeback this season, only to fall short as Real Madrid won the title on the last day of the season. The Catalans crashed out without scoring against Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, too.