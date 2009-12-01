After the misstep in Malaga, now to meet Juve to bring the Barcelona back to its natural habitat: the Champions League. This is the press conference of Luis Enrique, on the eve of the most important match of the season:

JUVENTUS - "The records of Juventus are very important, clubs with a great history. But we have to think only about ourselves, we know how hard it will be to get a result on this field. Compared to Juve we faced in Berlin, it is similar, with players who are gone but with new purchases of a very high level. I do not know which was the strongest Juve, though that of today or that of 2015. Juve are always strong: can defend, hold the ball, attack, dominate every stage. But we will play our game from the beginning".

FAVORITE - "We remained in final eight of the Champions League, those will win will play better and who will be better in both areas."

TRUE BARCA - "You can say anything. In Malaga we lost but the result is unfair, we had been much better and then we paid for every slightest mistake. We could have won, but we can not get mad if you lose once. Neither we exalt after a victory.

ANDRE GOMES - "He can play. I defend my players, this is a team sport and it's pathetic what is happening with some players. It’s always wrong to talk about a player after defeats".

ITALY - "From my experience in Italy I have excellent memories, so many friends and cherish the opportunity lived here."

BUSQUETS - "Busquets is vital player for us, the numbers show his importance. We are prepared to replace him, but it is logical that players can be disqualified"

CLASICO - "I do not care, I think of the Juve."