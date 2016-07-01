PSG are also

The Champions League winner with Barcelona has been out of a job since resigning from the Catalans last season.

Emery is reported to be in trouble, with the Parisians looking for alternatives on the bench after losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich.

Despite keeping hold of first place, PSG’s management isn’t convinced by the former Sevilla manager, according to Sport.

While the Gazzetta dello Sport has linked Max Allegri and Antonio Conte to the Ligue 1 leaders, the Catalan paper has also mentioned Enrique’s name.

PSG owners QSI have always considered good football to be a key need.

Eliminated by Enrique’s Barcelona 6-1 last season, the Parisians have generally flattered to deceive in Europe since the arrival of their Qatari owners.

Other names include those of Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho, though the latter two are considered to be long shots, along with Mauricio Pochettino.