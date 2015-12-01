Luis Enrique’s assistant suggests he could be next Barcelona boss

Barcelona have already shortlisted a few managers who could replace Luis Enrique at the end of the season. The Catalan boss will be leaving the Nou Camp at the end of the current campaign and his assistant Juan Carlos Unzué has suggested that he could be the man who will take over at the Nou Camp in the 2017/18 campaign.



Unzué has emerged as a possible replacement for Luis Enrique alongside Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde and Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli.



"I hope I don't have time for the bike next year. The time to rest and deactivate will arrive”, he said while commenting the start of the Volta a Catalunya on Rac1.



His comment suggests that Unzué hopes he will be busy next season, possibly because of his new role at Barcelona.



​Juventus boss Max Allegri is also being linked with a summer move to the Nou Camp but the aforementioned candidate have more chances than the Italian tactician to become the next Barcelona boss. Allegri will travel to the Nou Camp anyway in April as Juventus will face Barcelona for the second leg of the Champions League quarter finals.

