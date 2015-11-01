

As reports continue to link Luis Enrique as replacement for Antonio Conte on the bench at Chelsea, Don Balon claims that former Barcelona coach has told Stamford Bridge bosses that he will be more than happy to come to West London, provided they gift him with one player.

The player in question is Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio; a player who has already been linked with the Premier League champions in the past.



With Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich resigned to losing Belgian international Eden Hazard (to Real Madrid) at the end of the season, 22-year-old Asensio looks set to be the player they will turn to, to fill the void left by his departure.



Asensio signed a new deal in the Spanish capital last September and is currently under contract until 2023. Despite this, he continues to cut a frustrated figure as the Spanish giants continue to endure the season from hell domestically.



With Real boss Zinedine Zidane also under intense pressure, it seems as though Hazard and Asensio could be ready to swap places in their respective dressing-rooms.