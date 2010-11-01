Luis Enrique: ‘Why I’m leaving Barcelona’

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has talked to Spanish media ahead of tomorrow’s home LaLiga clash against Sevilla. The Catalan boss has already announced that he will be leaving the Nou Camp at the end of the season which is his third in charge of the the blaugrana hierarchy.



Barcelona will face Juventus in the Champions League quarter finals next week and the former AS Roma boss claimed he doesn’t understands why the Serie A giants are being so criticized by Italian media.



“It’s surprising that such a big team like Juventus is being criticized”, Luis Enrique said. “Wednesday’s game [Juve face Napoli in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals tomorrow] will be a good reference point to understand how they’ll play against us in Champions League.”



As for his decision to leave the club he said: “I’m leaving Barcelona, I’m leaving my home because I need to rest and get my energy back. My successor? I’ve already said that I don’t want to interfere with the club’s decision.”

