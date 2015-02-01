Luis Figo backs Man Utd target as his heir

Luis Figo has been one of the most brilliant winger in the history of football although many Barcelona fans do not have good memories of the former Portugal star who switched the blaugrana with their hatred rivals Real Madrid in 2000.



The former Portugal star has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to talk about Juventus’ Champions League campaign: “Juventus have improved a lot. They have qualified for the Champions League semifinals and have eliminated Barcelona, that means they can win the Champions League”, Figo said.



“Anything can happen in two games. A team need to have a different mentality when it comes to playing European competitions.”



The former Inter star also named his heir revealing that a Manchester United target is the most similar player to him, at least for the moment.



“The most similar player to me at the moment is [Sporting CP’s] Gelson Martins. He is only 21 and has a bright future ahead of him, he must carry on working hard and improve a san athlete.”

