Luis Suarez: Coutinho and Dembele are not the solution for Barcelona
17 August at 17:55Former Barcelona player Luis Suarez has said that Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho are not the solution to Barcelona’s problems, according to the Daily Express.
The La Liga giants lost 2-0 on Wednesday night to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, after being defeated 3-1 on their home turf to their arch-rivals, with many people asking if there has been a power shift.
Barca lost one of their star players, Neymar, to French side Paris Saint-Germain for a world record-breaking £200m and so have bene eying Dembele and Coutinho as possible replacements.
But Barcelona legend Suarez, 82, who won the Ballon d'Or back in 1960, has spoken out against the potential moves.
"These two games had little history and signings such as Dembele and Coutinho are not the solution," Suarez told Carrusel Deportivo.
"Barca have to know that united and together they have to fight to get out of this, whether or not there are new players."
