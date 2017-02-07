Luis Suarez suggests Barcelona to sign Uruguayan promise
07 February at 19:00We already reported yesterday that Barcelona are interested in signing promising Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas De La Cruz, 19, who is currently under contract with Liverpool FC Montevideo and is blazing a trail in the Uruguayan league so far this season thanks to his four goals in the opening 11 games of the current campaign.
The 19-year-old striker has also one goal in eight appearances with U20 Uruguay national team and is one of the country’s most promising footballers. De La Cruz is only 167 cm tall, but has stunning technical skills and great pace which is why he’s widely considered one of the most talented players in Uruguay.
Mundo Deportivo provides some more details about Barcelona’s interest in the 19-year-old promise by claiming that the blaugrana star Luis Suarez has suggested the club to complete the signing of his compatriot who is considered one of Uruguay’s most promising footballers. Barcelona could pay up to € 8 million to lure him from South America next summer.
