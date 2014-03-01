Luiz Gustavo's agent: 'Milan, here is the truth concerning Luiz'

A new era has begun at Milan as Yonghong Li and his crew will be looking to improve the roster starting from this summer on. Milan, Inter and Juventus have all been interested in Wolfsburg's Luiz Gustavo over the past year or so. The Brazilian midfielder is owned by Rogon (a powerful football agency that is very strong in Germany). Here is what Roger Wittmann (head of Rogon) had to say about Luiz Gustavo's future as he spoke exclusively with Calciomercato.com:



NO NEGOTIATIONS - " The truth is that there is no negotiations with Milan for Luiz Gustavo. There haven't been any contacts or discussions either. Mr. Petralito has no right to have discussions concerning Luiz or any other of our players for that matter. I can confirm to you that Luiz Gustavo isn't in negotiations with AC Milan". Mr. Wittmann's words seem to shut the door on a possible move to Milan but Luiz Gustavo's name will surely be a hot one come summer time.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)