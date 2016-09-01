Social Media has the incredible capability of instantly connecting hundreds of millions of strangers across the world. It also has the potential to be a medium for spreading news before it’s confirmed. Romelu Lukaku learned of that power last night.



In a, now deleted, Instagram post, the Belgian striker revealed the arrival of his newest teammate, Alexis Sanchez. The cryptic post immediately went viral, and served to confirmed the multitude of rumors surrounding the Chilean winger.