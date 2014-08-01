Lukaku dreams of return to boyhood club
17 February at 12:30According to Manchester Evening News, Romelu Lukaku dreams of returning to boyhood club Anderlecht when he eventually leaves Manchester United.
The 24-year-old Belgian striker intends to play for the Red Devils for a while to come but, when he does close the curtain on his time in England, has set his sights on a move to the Belgian First Division side.
The Antwerp native initially left his homeland in order to join André Villas-Boas’ exciting new Chelsea project, but found playing time hard to come by under the Portuguese coach, who was fired before the end of his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.
Loan spells at West Brom and Everton followed, before he transferred to the Toffees on a permanent basis during the summer of 2014. He then became the most expensive striker in Premier League history when he opted to join the Old Trafford giants last summer at the request of José Mourinho.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
