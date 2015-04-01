We are still at the fledgling stage of the new football season but the statisticians have already been hard at work finding out which striker has started the campaign as a sharp-shooter and who is firing blanks.



If we take a look at shots on target in the opening month, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala tops the charts with a 71 per cent hit rate. New Manchester United frontman Romelu Lukaku comes next with 65 per-cent followed by Monaco’s Radamel Falcao with 63 per cent. In fourth we have Bayern Munich hot-shot Robert Lewandowski and the top five is rounded off by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.



Maybe not so much the fox in the box, with Messi heading up the table for shots outside the area. The Argetine averaging 3.75 per-match. Next we have Dybala on 2.25 followed once again, by Lukaku on 1.2. Next up its Falcao and Lewandowski with 0.5.



The most fascinating stat is the conversion rate with Falcao heading the table with a 56 per-cent hit-rate. The Colombian is followed by Dybala on 47 per-cent then Lewandowski with 33 per cent. Lukaku is next up on 29 per cent then it’s Messi on 21 per cent.