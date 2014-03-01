Having made a blistering start to his Manchester United career, striker Romelu Lukaku claims that the January return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic does not frighten him. The 24-year-old has netted three times in as many games for the Red Devils since his big money move over the summer and speaking whilst on international duty with Belgium, the big frontman seemed motivated by the idea of competition for his place in the starting XI.





Lukaku’s quotes were covered by The Mirror as he explained that; ““I don’t fear the competition as a striker — or Zlatan. He will bring many qualities to the team, and help us in our goal of winning the title”.

Having called the Swede over the summer to ask if he could wear the number nine jersey at Old Trafford, Lukaku admitted that; “I said to Zlatan that I hoped he would be back at Man United. We need his personality. And I knew for a while he would sign a new contract," he said. “We know there are big rivals for the title – City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. But things are going ­really well for me at United.