Lukaku's latest statement sparks transfer rumours
28 February at 18:00Mino Raiola has recently revealed that Romelu Lukaku is close to signing a new contract with Everton, but the Belgian remains one of the most wanted strikers around Europe even if there are not too many clubs out there that can afford his price-tag.
Everton, in fact, demanded potential suitors € 70 million last summer and after Lukaku’s 18 goals in 27 games this season, the price-tag of the highly rated striker has further increased.
Chelsea are still monitoring the situation of the 23-year-old who has 144 goals in 314 appearances in his career. Representatives of the Premier League giants have surely listened to Lukau’s latest interview with Sky Sports. During the interview, Lukaku claims that ‘he wants to improve every day and become one of the best players in the world’.
“I’m happy with the way the team is performing”, Lukaku also said.
“My agent is doing the talks, I’m only focused on the pitch. Of course I want to win the big trophies, as much as I can". Will Lukaku manage to achieve what he wants at Everton or will he need to join a bigger club in order to lift cups?
Go to comments