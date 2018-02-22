Through his official channels , Romelu Lukaku has announced the closure of the professional relationship with Mino Raiola.

In fact, the Manchester United striker has signed with the agency Roc Nation Sports, owned by the famous American rapper Jay-Z. The agency also has several stars of the NFL and the NBA (including Kevin Durant) as clients, as well as former Milan player Kevin-Prince Boateng.

For Mino Raiola, it's the second player that has left him in the last months, with Henrik Mkhitaryan recently signing with an Italian-Dutch agent. Furthermore, reports suggest that his relationship with Paul Pogba is getting worse.