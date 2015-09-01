Lukaku will renew his contract with Everton according to Raiola

He was a Juve objective and he is also very high on Antonio Conte's list but in the end, Romelu Lukaku is still an Everton player. He is having a great season as he is a top the EPL goalscorers list. According to his agent Mino Raiola, Lukaku will likely stay with Everton in the future.



Here is what the Italian super-agent had to say on the matter: "He will renew his deal with Everton. Talks are ongoing between the involved parties and there aren't any ongoing problems". If Lukaku does renew his deal with Everton this could mean two things: He might stay with Everton or get sold for a huge price-tag as he will have just renewed his deal with the club.



Everton are currently in seventh position in the English premier league standings as they are five points off sixth placed Mancheter United and six points off fifth placed Liverpool. Lukaku is a huge piece of Everton's current team.