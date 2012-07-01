Alexandre Lacazette. French sports daily

Arseanal have been dealt a huge blow in their quest for French international striker. French sports daily L’Equipe , quotes Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas who has announced that the 25-year-old has agreed a deal to join Atletico Madrid.

Having rifled in 37 goals in all competitions for the French side this season, Lacazette was believed to be Arsene Wenger’s primary summer target but Aulas has explained that; “Alex has a verbal agreement with a club, Atletico, but there is no certainty, since we have to wait for CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) to lift the ban. We accepted Alex’s request to discuss exclusively with this club, but the other side of that is that this transfer is made on our terms.”



The Spanish side are waiting for the outcome of their case to lift the transfer embargo inflicted on them by FIFA after breaking the law on signing young players.