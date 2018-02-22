Lyon: Former Man Utd winger admits ‘AC Milan are a great club’
27 March at 13:35As reported by several media outlets across Europe during the past few weeks, AC Milan technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli has identified Lyon winger Memphis Depay as one of his prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, he has been to watch the former Manchester United flop perform live on quite a few occasions with a view to making a concrete bid to bring him to San Siro at the end of the campaign. The Dutchman has been in exceptional form, scoring 13 goals so far this season.
Unsurprisingly, the 24-year-old was asked about the Rossoneri’s supposed interest in him following Holland’s 3-0 victory against Euro 2016 winners Portugal last night – a game which saw Memphis open the scoring. Here is what he had to say:
“I’m focused on Lyon. I live day by day. I get up every morning and thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football. If clubs are interested in me, this is certainly not the time to talk about it. AC Milan are a great club and a great team with a great history, but there are a lot of big clubs around the world.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
