

After reportedly wrapping up the deal for Bosnian full-back Sead Kolasinac , there could be more good news for Arsenal with reports from France that one of their priority summer targets will be put on the transfer list.

Alexandre Lacazette will be allowed to leave the club this summer if the right offer is submitted. Club President Jean-Michel Aulas has never hidden the fact that he fears the 25-year-old frontman will seek pastures new next season and now it looks almost certain that he will be departing.

The Gunners have already had a £29M bid turned down last summer but have once again put the French international at the top of their shopping list. Aulas explained to reporters that; “Alex had a good option with a club that is in his heart. If the club of his heart is able to match our demands - as Barcelona did last season for Sam Umtiti - then things will go well. Otherwise, it will depend on our other business”.



But if any players feel that this club is not big enough for them, we will look for others who are just as strong but have the right mentality as well. If there are departures, this money will be used to recruit new players."