Liverpool and AC Milan are interested in signing Lyon youngster Jordy Gaspar.

The 19-year-old has yet to sign a professional deal with Les Gones, despite receiving pressure from that end to pen a contract. Though the southern side has now made a “long-term” offer, “it may be too late”, the TF1 website confirms.

Liverpool’s interest goes back to last summer, as

“The player and his entourage are in advanced discussions with AC Milan and Liverpool, who have sent several proposals,” Telefoot write (via

​Gaspar is free to leave as early as May.

Gaspar could be tempted to stay, with fellow academy graduate

claim that the teenager could be tempted to leave OL, despite playing three games with the first team this season, and that his entourage is in “advanced talks” with both clubs. This Is Anfield can confirm.Mouctar Diakhaby just one of many recent examples of players who have gone on to shine in Ligue 1 with Les Gones, who are known for their excellent academy.