Liverpool and AC Milan are interested in signing Lyon youngster Jordy Gaspar.

The 19-year-old has yet to sign a professional deal with Les Gones, despite receiving pressure from that end to pen a contract. Though the southern side has now made a “long-term” offer, “it may be too late”, the TF1 website confirms.

Liverpool’s interest goes back to last summer, as

“The player and his entourage are in advanced discussions with AC Milan and Liverpool, who have sent several proposals,” Telefoot write (via

​Gaspar is free to leave as early as May.

Gaspar could be tempted to stay, with fellow academy graduate