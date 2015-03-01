Lyon have agreed to negotiate with Atletico Madrid over the sale of Alexandre Lacazette.

The Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona target is also valued at

60 million by Coach Jean-Michel Aulas.

This flies in the face of what president Jean-Michel Aulas

"We're ready to go a bit mad and do things we've never done to keep Alexandre Lacazette.

"The club is good, the club has invested in all the structures that will allow it to get back among Europe's top 10 clubs.

"Of course we'll have to listen to Alexandre, because he's a man and a great player."