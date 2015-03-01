Lyon open talks over €60m Liverpool target
28 April at 17:15Lyon have agreed to negotiate with Atletico Madrid over the sale of Alexandre Lacazette.
The Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona target is also valued at €60 million by Coach Jean-Michel Aulas.
Le 10 Sport reveal that so far, no agreement has been reached, but negotiations are ongoing. Lacazette has scored 31 goals in 40 games with the Ligue 1 side this season, and likes the idea of moving to the Vicente Calderon, which will be replaced by the Estadio Metropolitano next season.
RMC recently wrote that Liverpool had joined the race for the striker.
This flies in the face of what president Jean-Michel Aulas told Telefoot (h/t ESPN) the other day:
"We're ready to go a bit mad and do things we've never done to keep Alexandre Lacazette.
"The club is good, the club has invested in all the structures that will allow it to get back among Europe's top 10 clubs.
"Of course we'll have to listen to Alexandre, because he's a man and a great player."
@EdoDalmonte
