Lyon President says Juve, Arsenal target can leave in the summer
07 February at 15:40Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has released an interview with Canal + to talk about the future of French striker Alexander Lacazette who has been linked with a move to Juventus and is known to be a long-time target of Arsenal. The player revealed yesterday that he might be leaving his current club next summer but French media suggest that the French hit-man will sign a new agreement with the club before leaving Lyon.
Talking to Canal +, the President of Lyon has confirmed that Lacazette can leave in the summer.
“If Barcelona or Manchester United will make an adequate offer we’ll sell Lacazette.”
“We won’t stand in his way just like we did with Abidal and Umtiti who joined Barcelona or Benzema who moved to Real Madrid. Alex wants to play for a big club and Lyon won’t stand in his way. We know his desires and we won’t do anything to go against his will.”
Lacazette’s new contract could include a new € 70 million release clause which would become the player’s price-tag for next summer.
