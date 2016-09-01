Lyon star backs his club to sign Man Utd winger

Lyon star Jonathan Ferri has released an interview with Footmercato talking about the club’s transfer strategies for the winter transfer window which is currently ongoing.

Unhappy Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has emerged as a possible target for the Ligue1 giants although the Red Devils are only open to sell their wantaway footballer on a permanent deal and not on loan.



Ferri has shared his thoughts over the possible arrival of Depay at the Pac Olympic Lyonnais in January.



“Lyon are an ambitious club and it’s great to know that we can make investments to sign world-class players. If he [Depay] arrives, we’ll welcome him like any other newcomer. Signing new players who can give the team something more it’s always positive.”



​Depay has only played 134 minutes in all competitions so far this season and is looking for an escape route from Manchester United. The player had also been linked with moves to AC Milan and AS Roma, but neither clubs are willing to sign the player on a permanent deal.

