Lyon star: Iniesta is my hero, makes me dream of Barca
06 March at 17:45A young Lyon star has dropped a massive hint that he would like to join Barcelona.
Speaking to France Football, Houssem Aouar revealed that the Catalan icon is his footballing hero, and that he wants to emulate him.
Aouar is the latest gem to emerge on the French scene and, at age 19, has already managed to score four Ligue 1 goals, and add three assists to his tally.
“My idol? Andres Iniesta. He’s a model for any number eight,” he said.
“I still watch videos of him in order to gain inspiration and improve. He has everything someone in my role needs.
“Do Barca make me dream through Iniesta? Of course. But just as all other great clubs! It’s normal to be ambitious at age 19.”
The young midfielder has also caught the eye of Liverpool in the latest weeks, but reports in France indicate that Barca are well ahead at the moment. He would only be following in the footsteps of former Lyon player Samuel Umtiti, as well as Frenchman Lucas Digne.
