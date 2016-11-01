Lyon striker Mariano has said his former club Real Madrid do not have a buy-back option on him but still retain 35 percent of his sporting rights.

The Spanish-Dominican striker has been a star at Lyon this season, netting 14 goals in Ligue 1 and playing a key role in last night’s win over Villareal, being involved in the first two goals the Gones scored in their 3-1 result.

The 24-year-old only cost €8 million, and

Lyon fans are worried that the Merengues can bring back their former academy man for a pittance, which is what they did with Alvaro Morata when he was at Juventus. He was bought for

30m, and sold on to Chelsea 12 months later for

65m.

"I do not have a buy-back option on my contract, but Real Madrid do own 35 percent of my [sporting] rights,” Mariano said.

Though the youngster had previously expressed an interest in returning, he has also said that he is happy at the Groupama Stadium.

He was obviously jumping with joy when the Chamartin side defeated PSG 3-1 in the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday evening: "I'm delighted for my former teammates at Madrid, I celebrated those goals," he said. "Let's hope they go through to the next round."