Mariano Diaz has shot down reports that he could be heading back to Real Madrid as early as January, or in the medium term.

The Lyon forward has been sensational since moving to France in the summer, scoring eleven goals in eighteen games, enough to fuel reports that he could be headed back to represent his former club.

This would be a repeat of what happened to Alvaro Morata, who returned to the Merengues through his Recompra clause in the summer of 2016. He had been a star in Turin, but only played a bit-part role in Madrid before joining Chelsea last summer.

Mariano doesn’t seem to want to repeat that mistake, and also claims that there is no buy-back (or 'Recompra' Spanish) clause.

"I signed a five-year contract without a clause," he said in a press conference ahead of Lyon’s game on Wednesday night.

"Lyon have all my rights and I am very happy to be here, and to score goals for my club.

"It was a great opportunity to sign for Lyon, and [that is] something I realise every day. I have chosen well and I hope things keep going like this."

The Dominican-born Spanish player was seen as being surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu, prompting a move to Lyon for only

8 million.

This has turned out to be a massive bargain for the Gones.