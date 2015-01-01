Lyon target Inter attacker to replace Lacazette
14 March at 17:31Lyon could end up taking Eder off Inter’s hands this summer, the Gazzetta dello Sport claim.
The Italian pink daily (via Le10Sport) writes that the Italo-Brazilian is already struggling enough at the moment, rarely getting a start with the Nerazzurri, and that the upcoming summer window won’t help.
The likes of Angel Di Maria, Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Berardi are all being targeted by new owners Suning, who want to buy high-calibre stars, preferably Italians.
Eder could be found an alternative accomodation, with Jean-Michel Aulas seeing him as an alternative to Alexandre Lacazette, who is being targeted by major clubs over all the continent.
Eder originally cost Inter €12 million in January 2016, but has struggled to play consistently, scoring only five Serie A goals and adding three assists.
Lyon will need to replace a man who has netted 28 goals in 33 games, and is the first player since Pedro Miguel Pauleta to score 20 Ligue 1 goals for three straight seasons.
@edodalmonte
