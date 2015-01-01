Lyon could end up taking Eder off Inter’s hands this summer, the Gazzetta dello Sport claim.

The likes of Angel Di Maria, Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Berardi are all being targeted by new owners Suning, who want to buy high-calibre stars, preferably Italians.

Eder could be found an alternative accomodation, with Jean-Michel Aulas seeing him as an alternative to Alexandre Lacazette, who is being targeted by major clubs over all the continent.

Eder originally cost Inter €12 million in January 2016, but has struggled to play consistently, scoring only five Serie A goals and adding three assists.

