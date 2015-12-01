Lyon want big money for pair of Barca, Man City, and Arsenal targets
26 January at 14:30Lyon are determined to keep hold of sought-after pair Houssem Aouar and Nabil Fekir, but will let them go "very expensively," the French club's president Jean-Michel Aulas has told L'Equipe TV.
"We're going to do everything to keep them. We'd like to qualify for the Champions League," said Aulas, whose side currently sit second in the Ligue 1 table thanks in no small part to Fekir's 16 league goals and the four contributed by Aouar.
"If we were to lose them, we would sell them very expensively. But it would be dramatic for us because they have Lyon DNA."
Fekir's impressive performances have seen him linked to Arsenal and Manchester City, while Barcelona have made enquiries about Aouar, 19.
Earlier this month, Aulas compared Fekir to Neymar and said he’d prefer to have the Frenchman than the Brazilian. “Nabil is our little Neymar,” he told Le Figaro. “I prefer Nabil to Neymar.”
Go to comments