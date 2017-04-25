Lyon want to replace long-time Arsenal target with Manchester United striker
25 April at 13:28Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette is likely to leave the Ligue1 giants at the end of the season with some of the best European clubs being linked with a summer swoop for the talented French hit-man. The 25-year-old is a long-time target of Premier League giants Arsenal, although Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have recently joined the race to sign the Lyon hit-man.
According to a report of France Football (via Metro), the Ligue1 giants are already prepared a shortlist to replace Lacazette in the summer.
The reliable French paper claims Lyon have set sights on Manchester United striker Anthony Martial who is being delivering inconsistent performances with the Red Devils so far this season.
Trouble is, Martial joined Manchester United for € 60 million in summer 2015 and Lyon are reportedly open to sign the French striker on loan. Manchester United are not open to sell the player at this stage of his development and won’t sell the player unless potential suitors offer as much as the Red Devils spent to sign the promising Frenchman two years ago.
