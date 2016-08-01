Lyon 'will go a bit made' to keep €60m Liverpool target
24 April at 14:20It looks like Lyon aren’t willing to let Alexandre Lacazette go without a fight, if their president has anything to say about it.
The Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid target is so appreciated that he has an estimated €60 million price tag.
"We're ready to go a bit mad and do things we've never done to keep Alexandre Lacazette,” Jean-Michel Aulas told Telefoot (h/t ESPN)
"The club is good, the club has invested in all the structures that will allow it to get back among Europe's top 10 clubs.
"Of course we'll have to listen to Alexandre, because he's a man and a great player."
These words came as Lyon fell at home to Monaco, causing another stir with fans, who two weeks ago put up a banner asking OL to “save their season”. The Gones are in the Europa League semifinal, where they will face Ajax.
The 25-year-old has scored an obscene 31 goals in 40 games for Lyon this season, in all competitions.
@EdoDalmonte
