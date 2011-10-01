M'bappe is the most decisive in Europe
Messi? Cristiano Ronaldo? Lewandowski? None of these is the most decisive striker in Europe. The Financial Times journalist John Burn-Murdoch has done a survey to find out which of the 50 best strikers in the world actually has the best and most consistent impact on matches: an average of useful play (goals/assists) and minutes played, here are the numbers and the winner of this special classification.
Surprise champion but not really, the man of the moment is always Kylian Mbappe: his achieved goals in the quarters of the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund were just the latest manifestation of a talent that at just 18 years has already won. Next to the other candidates, his minutes are not too high (1935'), but his average is incredible: 21 goals and 11 assists, played a useful every 60 minutes. A monstrous average, higher but for a few fractions also to that of Lionel Messi, which with his 45 goals and 17 assists chases only for the much greater use (3759').
France and Spain lead, but Italy is not too far away on the third step of the podium because of Dries Mertens: The elf of Naples intrudes between Messi and Suarez thanks to his 39 usefuly plays (27 + 12) in 2712'(one every 69.5 minutes). Very well Edin Dzeko, 5th in this special list with an average of one score every 80'(35 + 10 in 3617'), and Torino striker Andrea Belotti, who leads Cavani behind, Lukaku, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Three of the five top scorers in Serie A are in the European Top 15, and of the other two stars Mauro Icardi is 27th with an average of a play every 96'(23 + 9 in 3084’), better than Gonzalo Higuain: his 29 goals and 3 assists in all competitions earn him only the 40th position, but this is also due to constant use by Allegri in his Juventus (3567', has a direct impact on the match every 111'). The Pipita is thus found to be chasing the pack, but as early as the second leg with Barcelona can score and climb up this special classification.
