Messi? Cristiano Ronaldo? Lewandowski? None of these is the most decisive striker in Europe. The Financial Times journalist John Burn-Murdoch has done a survey to find out which of the 50 best strikers in the world actually has the best and most consistent impact on matches: an average of useful play (goals/assists) and minutes played, here are the numbers and the winner of this special classification.

Surprise champion but not really, the man of the moment is always Kylian Mbappe: his achieved goals in the quarters of the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund were just the latest manifestation of a talent that at just 18 years has already won. Next to the other candidates, his minutes are not too high (1935'), but his average is incredible: 21 goals and 11 assists, played a useful every 60 minutes. A monstrous average, higher but for a few fractions also to that of Lionel Messi, which with his 45 goals and 17 assists chases only for the much greater use (3759').

France and Spain lead, but Italy is not too far away on the third step of the podium because of Dries Mertens: The elf of Naples intrudes between Messi and Suarez thanks to his 39 usefuly plays (27 + 12) in 2712'(one every 69.5 minutes). Very well Edin Dzeko, 5th in this special list with an average of one score every 80'(35 + 10 in 3617'), and Torino striker Andrea Belotti, who leads Cavani behind, Lukaku, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.