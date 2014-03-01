Kylian M’Bappe is talking up Juventus’ chances in this year’s Champions League, telling the Gazzetta dello Sport that he’s surprised that they’re not mentioned more often amon the favourites.

“Juventus are, I think, still one of the main favourites to win the Champions League”. M’Bappe told the Gazzetta.

“It’s strange that we always talk about Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as the principal favourites, but little is said about Juventus who are always up there with the best,”

The PSG man got to experience what it was like to play the Bianconeri last season, when his Monaco side was swept aside in the Champions League, to the tune of a 4-1 aggregate score.

“Juventus have been finalists twice in the past three years. Playing against them is difficult, they’re a real unit.”

“You have to be perfect to score against them, which is what Real managed in last year’s final.”

M’Bappe moved to Paris Saint-Germain this summer for a massive

180 million, though

145m of that is in the form of a loan-to-buy clause that the Parisians can exercise next year.