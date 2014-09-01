M'Bappe wants PSG move, claims Chelsea star
29 August at 18:05PSG seem to be confirming that Kylian M’Bappe is on his way to the Parc des Princes, if Chelsea man Tiemoue Bakayoko is anything to go by.
The former Monaco man and ex-teammate of M’Bappe’s, Bakayoko told Le Parisien that the 18-year-old had told him that he “wanted to play for PSG”.
“Kylian always told me that he wanted to play, one day, for PSG. I think that leaving for an amount worth €180m, it is something enormous and I understand his desire, he will automatically progress.”
M’Bappe is wanted by Real Madrid, too, but was also chased by Manchester City, Man United and a host of other elite European sides, including Barcelona.
Bakayoko himself left for Chelsea this summer for a massive €40 million, but proved his mettle at Wembley as the Blues triumphed on the road against
“When you leave Monaco for PSG, it is a progression and that is what is important. It is difficult not to be interested in PSG. I chose Chelsea, a choice I do not regret.”
@EdoDalmonte
